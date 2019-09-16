8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

Dividends

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.