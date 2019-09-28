8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,307,923.77% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 6.91M 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

Dividends

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.