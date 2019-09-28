8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|69,307,923.77%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|6.91M
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.50
The potential upside of the competitors is -39.97%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
Dividends
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
