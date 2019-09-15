8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparing side by side

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.