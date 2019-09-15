8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparing side by side

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.85%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
