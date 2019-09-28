8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Comparing side by side

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|6.91M
|-0.01
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|9
|0.00
|3.34M
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|69,307,923.77%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|38,927,738.93%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Akerna Corp.
