8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Comparing side by side

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 6.91M -0.01 0.00 Akerna Corp. 9 0.00 3.34M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,307,923.77% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 38,927,738.93% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Akerna Corp.