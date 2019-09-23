84.05% to Target, Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Encana (ECA) Stock; NEARMAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (NEAPF) Sellers Decreased By 9.07% Their Shorts

In a report released on today, Citigroup reaffirmed their Buy rating on Encana (NYSE:ECA)‘s stock. The TP would suggest a potential upside of 84.05% from firm’s last stock close price.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $214.84 million for 7.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Encana (TSX:ECA) Stock Fell by 2% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Encana (ECA) Names Michael McAllister President – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Encana (USA) About to Be Dethroned? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It has a 4.77 P/E ratio. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.

Among 3 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 43.15% above currents $4.89 stock price. Encana had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ECA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 13.56M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15