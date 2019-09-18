80.05% to Target, Bank of America Keeps Buy Rating for Energy Transfer (ET) Stock; Bbr Partners Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

The firm have set target price per share of $24.0000 on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares. This is 80.05% from the close price. In a research report revealed to investors and clients on Wednesday, 18 September, Bank of America reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of ET.

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 93.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc sold 58,296 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 4,356 shares with $248,000 value, down from 62,652 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $176.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 113,319 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Analysts await Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ET’s profit will be $944.37M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Transfer LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energy Transfer LP has $2200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22’s average target is 65.04% above currents $13.33 stock price. Energy Transfer LP had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.97 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 236,411 shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 20.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 10.91% above currents $52.78 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley.

