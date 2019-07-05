$7.47 EPS Expected for Biogen Inc. (BIIB); Evolus (EOLS) Shorts Down By 8%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) had a decrease of 8% in short interest. EOLS’s SI was 2.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8% from 2.86 million shares previously. With 3.33M avg volume, 1 days are for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s short sellers to cover EOLS’s short positions. The SI to Evolus Inc’s float is 22.71%. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 380,086 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has risen 62.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS:STILL COMMITTED TO BRING DWP-450 TO MARKET BY SPRING ’19; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – EVOLUS PHASE III EUROPEAN – CANADIAN HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIAL OF; 05/04/2018 – Evolus: Canadian Head-to-Head Trial of PrabotulinumtoxinA Compared to Botox Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – FDA stiff arms Evolus’ rival to Allergan’s blockbuster Botox, but execs promise a snap response $EOLS; 16/05/2018 – Evolus: FDA Issues Favorable EIR Letter Related to Manufacturing Facility; 10/05/2018 – Evolus 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 16/05/2018 – Evolus to Provide Regulatory Update on Wednesday, May 16, 2018; 16/05/2018 – $EOLS -30% ; investors not as upbeat as management, it seems; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS: EIR LETTER RELATED TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $7.47 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $1.67 EPS change or 28.79% from last quarter’s $5.8 EPS. BIIB’s profit would be $1.44 billion giving it 7.97 P/E if the $7.47 EPS is correct. After having $6.98 EPS previously, Biogen Inc.’s analysts see 7.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.83 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 177,024 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.01% or 2,384 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru Company accumulated 0.02% or 140 shares. Telemus Limited Com holds 974 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 11,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mckinley Capital Limited Co Delaware accumulated 239 shares. 103,169 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation accumulated 4,918 shares. Redmile Grp Ltd Company stated it has 1.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Garde Cap stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 17,587 shares. 233,682 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Roberts Glore & Inc Il accumulated 2,499 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $385.41 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.