-7.25% to Target, Morgan Stanley Reconfirms “Underweight” Rating for Murphy Oil Common Stock (MUR) Stock; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 264.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 15,089 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)'s stock rose 6.39%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 20,790 shares with $1.19M value, up from 5,701 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $94.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.44M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT'S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA's Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Morgan Stanley have a $22.0000 price target on the stock. The price target indicates a potential downside of -7.25% from Murphy Oil Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MUR)‘s last stock close. This rating was disclosed to clients in a report on Friday morning.

Among 3 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $23 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 29.97% above currents $23.72 stock price. Murphy Oil had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Sell”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) rating on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $31.5 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Murphy Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MUR) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), The Stock That Slid 56% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Excellent Move By Murphy Oil Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $59.36 million for 16.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

It closed at $23.72 lastly. It is down 8.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with "Buy". The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has "Underweight" rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has "Buy" rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has "Underweight" rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock has "Buy" rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 17,198 shares to 13,729 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 15,646 shares and now owns 1,753 shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.