683 Capital Management Upped Its Position in Capital One Finl (COF) by $11.83 Million; Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Holding

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 533,371 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NBN) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 51,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% . The institutional investor held 296,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 244,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northeast Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1,270 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 45,871 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Rampart Management Ltd stated it has 22,130 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.3% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.05M shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Advsr LP owns 59,220 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 14,905 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.16% or 160,877 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Com reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has 0.34% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 107,500 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 10,153 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 115,575 are owned by Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd. 115,746 were accumulated by Bb&T. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Street invested in 0.13% or 21.05M shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 1.01 million shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NBN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 15.88% more from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Mgmt Llc reported 70,161 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) for 142,144 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0% invested in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). First Manhattan holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). California Employees Retirement reported 26,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). 321 were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. State Street Corporation has 111,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) for 97,659 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Price Michael F reported 231,637 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,140 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $217,096 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $214,400 were bought by WAYNE RICHARD on Tuesday, May 14.