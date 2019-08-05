683 Capital Management Raised Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Holding by $4.90 Million; Baystate Wealth Management Lifted Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $639,705; Valuation Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.27 million shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,334 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bourgeon Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 90,800 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,146 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6.83 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 192,453 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Independent Investors reported 4,500 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Focused Wealth owns 3,114 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,225 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Piedmont holds 0.05% or 23,284 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 7,894 shares. Strategic Fin Serv holds 97,255 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 895,500 shares to 500,100 shares, valued at $139.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

