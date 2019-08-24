683 Capital Management Position in M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Has Increased by $5.80 Million; Mason Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position by $7.38 Million; Shares Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 313,623 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 3.09 million shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Fortuna Silver Mines Jumps on Financial Results – GuruFocus.com” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Roku, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Blue Apron Holdings Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Majority Of Silver Miners’ Sustaining Costs Significantly Higher Than Market Price – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Reports Results of Annual General Meeting Toronto Stock Exchange:FVI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Llc owns 99,247 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability has 56,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,758 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Raymond James & Assoc reported 37,065 shares. Citadel Lc holds 314,027 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 98,163 shares. Ruffer Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 10,086 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 53,471 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc reported 20,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6.73 million shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England & invested in 12,358 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.04% or 45,987 shares. Zweig reported 0.08% stake. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 503,279 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 293,047 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 7,296 shares. American Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 37,011 shares. Bessemer reported 5,045 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 43,902 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 31 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 497,000 shares. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Com reported 18,555 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 12,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio.