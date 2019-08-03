683 Capital Management Lifted Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed By $2.00 Million Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position

683 Capital Management Llc increased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 25.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 14.24%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 484,970 shares with $8.72M value, up from 384,970 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $681.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 335,483 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 16,400 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 223,219 shares with $27.38 million value, down from 239,619 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $61.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MacroGenics to regain rights to flotetuzumab – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MacroGenics (MGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) CEO Scott Koenig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MacroGenics teams up with I-Mab to develop cancer candidate; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 74,082 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 193,600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 255,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.25% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Citadel Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 610,443 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 0% or 16,370 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,494 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Dafna Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50,000 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Millennium Management Llc invested in 1.52 million shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated reported 182,880 shares stake. 68,374 are owned by Axa. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 427 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 3,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Macrogenics had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rating on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Raymond James. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 4. Morgan Stanley maintained MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush downgraded the shares of MGNX in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Neutral” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. $53,100 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was sold by Spitznagel Thomas. Fust Matthew K also sold $203,427 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 68 shares worth $2,040.

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Soleno Therapeutics Inc stake by 275,025 shares to 569,087 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) stake by 1.30M shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLU) was reduced too.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) stake by 24,538 shares to 260,676 valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 138,287 shares and now owns 342,601 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M on Thursday, February 7. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Communication stated it has 5,743 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 75,700 were accumulated by Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Co. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 122,922 are owned by Richard C Young And Limited. Signature Est And Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 1,582 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 460 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd reported 1.17M shares. Co Of Virginia Va reported 0.13% stake. Century owns 0.54% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4.35 million shares. Cypress Gru reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Amer Gp Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 2.03M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Quantbot LP holds 0.19% or 16,407 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PNC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of PNC in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.