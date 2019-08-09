683 Capital Management Increases Position in Pg&E (PCG); Halsey Associates Lowered Its Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake by $347,382; Share Value Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 3.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,687 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.34. About 2.56M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 1.01M shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.74 million were accumulated by Pentwater Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 53,617 shares. Valueact LP owns 1.00 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Inc reported 0.47% stake. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cwm Llc has 550 shares. Highland Management Lp reported 619,300 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark Inc owns 123 shares. Eminence Ltd Partnership invested in 5.74 million shares or 1.52% of the stock. Solus Alternative Asset Ltd Partnership holds 434,000 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 16,407 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 180,041 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.93 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.