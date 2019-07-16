683 Capital Management Increases Position in Capital One Finl (COF); Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Holding

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 24,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,680 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 317,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.64M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 3.12M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 623,745 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 223 shares. New York-based Moore Capital Lp has invested 0.13% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Davis Selected Advisers reported 13.77 million shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 70,000 shares. 525,898 are held by National Pension Service. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 159,500 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca holds 2.46% or 167,046 shares. Ally Financial Inc owns 13,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc, Japan-based fund reported 18,137 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 2,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,977 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Lc.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trivago N V by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital One Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 348,546 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $150.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 19.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.