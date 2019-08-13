683 Capital Management Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $29.56 Million; Market Value Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.53M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 261,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 264,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 1.45M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.83% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 746,488 shares. Cibc Inc holds 5,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com has 2,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% or 157,633 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 266,300 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Mariner Lc reported 16,452 shares stake. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acg Wealth has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,605 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.58% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 20,844 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 262 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DIA sets stage for $145 million riverfront HQ buildout – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,858 shares to 14,047 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 11,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Unveils Safety Action Center for Customers, Families and Communities – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Upgrades for PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust has 6,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 956,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 37,500 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management LP stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.11% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 77,861 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Lc accumulated 0.01% or 497,294 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 180,041 shares. Glendon Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 699,282 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.73% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 12,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 10,100 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 300 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3.27M shares. 24.50 million were accumulated by Baupost Gru Ltd Ma.