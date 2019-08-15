683 Capital Management Holds Position in Pg&E (PCG); As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Valuation Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Its Position

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 5.16M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 66.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 155,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 77,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, down from 232,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 826,743 shares traded or 41.83% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) notified California Public Utilities Commission of its election to participate in Wildfire Fund – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Reminder of October Deadline to File Injury or Loss Claims Resulting from Northern California Fires – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy reported 635,449 shares. Force Management Limited Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,275 shares. Summit Secs Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Advsrs Limited holds 252,651 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 101,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 943,900 are owned by Pointstate Cap L P. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 195,347 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 31,491 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Newtyn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16.31% stake. 3.06 million are owned by Caspian Capital Ltd Partnership. Oak Hill Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 150,000 shares or 4.18% of the stock.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 1.01 million shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,526 shares. Tompkins Finance accumulated 0.03% or 1,148 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 5,837 shares. 10.16M were reported by Vanguard Group. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 2,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,500 shares. Adage Prns Group Ltd Liability Company reported 77,478 shares. Calamos Lc reported 0.05% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.17% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fifth Third Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,679 shares. Fort Point Prns Limited Co holds 4,718 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 24,617 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).