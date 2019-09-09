683 Capital Management Holding In Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Was Lifted; Range Resources (RRC) Stock Value Declined While S&Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 16.31 million shares traded or 44.60% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 406,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 129,927 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of stock or 20,500 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engy Opportunities Mngmt Lc accumulated 108,665 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.20 million shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 36,792 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 20,000 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 183 shares. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 130,814 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 50,752 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 1.33M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 40,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 195,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLU).