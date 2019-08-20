683 Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) as Stock Rose; Sather Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.88 Million as Shares Rose

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 176,840 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 39,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 73,493 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 112,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 6.77 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 146,000 shares to 246,000 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure Announces Leadership Promotions and Executive Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

