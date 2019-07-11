683 Capital Management Has Lowered Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position by $19.77 Million; Capital Innovations Trimmed Holding in Vale S A (VALE) by $824,030

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 8.91M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 211,033 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 406,300 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales by 87,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 5.96 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).