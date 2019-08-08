683 Capital Management Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) Position by $34.75 Million; Share Price Declined; Kepos Capital LP Increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position by $1.12 Million as Stock Declined

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 46,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 38,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112.11. About 1.23 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.92 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 279,119 shares to 51,670 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 54,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,180 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na invested 0.44% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Iridian Asset Llc Ct holds 2.19M shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 139,046 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hartford Management invested in 24,203 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Granite Investment Prns Lc invested in 64,506 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 5,403 shares. Bartlett & reported 50 shares. Horizon Llc has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.17% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 131 are owned by Cornerstone. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Incorporated accumulated 205,908 shares. 208,513 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Hengehold Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fil holds 2.73M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Inv holds 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 64,269 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 47,668 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,131 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 19,380 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,524 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 70,903 shares. Fosun Interest Limited has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Philadelphia Com reported 32,807 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales by 87,650 shares to 159,700 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.