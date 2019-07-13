683 Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by $4.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Has Increased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,124 shares. Brave Asset Management invested in 1.61% or 26,053 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv holds 2,433 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.28% stake. 13,893 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Management. Johnson Financial Grp holds 8,582 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Css Limited Il reported 0.6% stake. Fil has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes owns 6,650 shares. Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 34,328 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,968 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 13,360 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13,542 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 96,017 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares to 94,061 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invstrs (NYSE:NHI) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,182 shares, and cut its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7.80M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Morgan Stanley reported 0.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 29,100 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 6,386 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Permit Cap Ltd reported 1,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 197,112 shares stake. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 6,045 shares. Meridian Management Company stated it has 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Zwj Counsel has invested 4.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Elm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,381 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd owns 40,171 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 318,568 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 406,300 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 255,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.