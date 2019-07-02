683 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding by $19.77 Million; Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Technologies Continues to Hold Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 325,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.22 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.37M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 200,203 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 483,563 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 255,518 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cancer/Gene Therapy Biotechs in Focus After Pfizer-Array Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed Week Begins in the Green – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniQure nabs patents covering AMT-130 in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.