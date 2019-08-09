683 Capital Management Has Cut Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stake by $19.77 Million; Valuation Rose; Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Market Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased by $846,685 Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 7,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 45,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 52,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 259,522 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – After a bitter proxy battle from Wynn Resorts’ largest shareholder, the casino giant Monday announced more changes to its board of directors; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: INTERNAL INVESTIGATION OF STEVE WYNN PROGRESSING; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON APRIL 3, CO USED NET PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY OFFERING TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS EXPANDED ITS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Has Acted Swiftly and Effectively in the Face of Unforeseeable Circumstances; 24/04/2018 – WYNN 1Q TOTAL MACAU OPERATIONS ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $209.8M; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Still Expects Mid-2019 Opening for Wynn Boston Harbor; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts CEO Proposes Taking Wynn Name off Boston Casino Project; 12/04/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS PLANS HEARING TO REVOKE STEVE WYNN’S LICENSE

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 29,420 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 202,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prns LP has invested 0.84% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Retirement System Of Alabama has 45,108 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Nicholas Partners Lp has invested 2.13% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oz Mngmt Lp invested in 1.27% or 1.76 million shares. Tobam stated it has 0.07% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Landscape Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 15,112 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 9,056 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.01% or 14,282 shares. Kensico Capital Management Corporation has 0.12% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Capital Rech Investors holds 2.38 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 676,481 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas Growth Plan Looks Steady, Not Flashy – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “There’s Reason to be Skeptical of Macao’s Gambling Market – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Encore casino to MGM – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,111.12 down -64.30 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 677,302 shares to 746,951 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 255,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).