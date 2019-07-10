683 Capital Management Has Boosted Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Stake By $5.30 Million; Connecticut Water Service (CTWS)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 41 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 47 decreased and sold stakes in Connecticut Water Service Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.46 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Connecticut Water Service Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

683 Capital Management Llc increased Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $10.74M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Oracle Corp (Put) now has $200.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 11.23M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.07% or 139,115 shares. Grand Jean Cap Incorporated owns 7,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Communications Na holds 0.16% or 24,974 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 2,535 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 224,523 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Com owns 444,258 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.42% or 614,610 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 23,339 shares. Diversified has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,497 shares. Private Asset invested in 138,790 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 5,554 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regent Investment Management Ltd accumulated 26,343 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.58% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 111,406 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,775 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) stake by 25,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 195,000 shares and now owns 205,000 shares. Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ BANK AG downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 4,806 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) has risen 6.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Pr; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – BOTH COMPANIES EXPECT TO MAINTAIN EXISTING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED; 15/03/2018 – Following Transaction Close, SJW Shareholders Will Own About 60% of Combined Co, Connecticut Water Shareholders About 40%; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Current Eversource Proposal Substantially Undervalues Compan; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Reviewed Eversource Energy Bid; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 16/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $844.91 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 41.92 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $7.96 million for 26.53 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% EPS growth.

