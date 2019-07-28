683 Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) by $11.83 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Position in Tesla (TSLA) Lowered as Stock Declined

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/04/2018 – A fire at the Tesla Fremont factory temporarily suspended vehicle production on Tuesday morning, the company told CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worst month ever – down nearly 25% so far; 18/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?; 05/04/2018 – German carmakers caught in crossfire of U.S.-China trade row; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Notch Victory In Ongoing Suit Over SolarCity Acquisition — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Tesla names China CFO amid management change; 16/05/2018 – Tesla Strikes Lithium Supply Deal With Australian Mine Developer; 11/04/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO TARGET NOV 2019 FOR MODEL 7 US PRODUCTION:RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Tesla Expects to Make Some Money Off Elon Musk’s Tunnel Company; 14/05/2018 – Tesla engineers advocated having more sensors on cars using Autopilot

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 257,727 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 920,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Guillen Jerome M sold 1,000 shares worth $305,420. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) by 148,800 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.