683 Capital Management Decreased Holding in Uniqure Nv (QURE) as Stock Value Rose; Excalibur Management Cut Position in P & G (PG) as Market Value Rose

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 360,893 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 21,171 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,569 shares. Horan Capital invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,378 shares. California-based Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baldwin Investment Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,015 shares. Windsor Management reported 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verus Fincl Ptnrs accumulated 2,359 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 61,500 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited holds 24,051 shares. Ar Asset Management invested in 2.9% or 74,414 shares. 11,415 were reported by Asset Management. Tctc Hldgs Ltd owns 76,827 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co accumulated 163,032 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,409 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 255,518 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 146,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

