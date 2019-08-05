683 Capital Management Cut Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $249.84 Million; Kingfisher Capital Lifted Its Dominion Resources (D) Stake by $317,604 as Valuation Declined

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.32M shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 64.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 895,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 500,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.96 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 16/04/2018 – Tesla pauses Model 3 production for several days; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk expects Tesla to be profitable in the second half of 2018, even as it misses Model 3 production goals; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Supercharging Its Model 3 Means Less Cobalt, More Nickel; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 14/05/2018 – Tesla Model S Crashed Into A Truck In Utah On Friday: Reuters — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 100,000 shares to 484,970 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 677,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

