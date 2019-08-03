6661 (EVJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 6661 and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 6661 and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6661 and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.08% and 40.23%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
Summary
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats 6661 on 2 of the 3 factors.
