6661 (EVJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 6661 and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 6661 and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6661 and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.08% and 40.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats 6661 on 2 of the 3 factors.