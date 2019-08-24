6661 (EVJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 6661 and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats 6661.
