6661 (EVJ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Comparing side by side

6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.62 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates 6661 and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 6661 and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given 6661 and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 6661 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 30.55% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats 6661.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.