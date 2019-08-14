6661 (EVJ) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 6661 and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 6661 and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.08% of 6661 shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats 6661.
