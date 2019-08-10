6661 (EVJ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.26
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has higher revenue and earnings than 6661.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats 6661 on 7 of the 6 factors.
