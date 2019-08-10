6661 (EVJ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.26 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has higher revenue and earnings than 6661.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats 6661 on 7 of the 6 factors.