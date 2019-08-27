6661 (EVJ) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.00
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
In table 1 we can see 6661 and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 6661.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
6661 and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|6661
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 14.04%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats 6661.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.