6661 (EVJ) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.00 N/A 2.04 2.81

In table 1 we can see 6661 and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 6661.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

6661 and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 6661 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 14.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats 6661.