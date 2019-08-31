6661 (EVJ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 6661 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 6661.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 6661 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.08% of 6661 shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 7 of the 6 factors 6661.