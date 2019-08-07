66.71% to Target, Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock; Carlisle Companies (CSL) Sentiment Is 1.04

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 138 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 133 reduced and sold their positions in Carlisle Companies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 47.57 million shares, down from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carlisle Companies Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 116 Increased: 76 New Position: 62.

In a research note revealed on 7 August, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock “Overweight” was restate by Analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $124.0000 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.71% from the company’s stock close price.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 14.98 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.44% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 313,888 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp holds 9.18% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated for 79,357 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 801,061 shares or 5.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 5.24% invested in the company for 11,811 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 2.68% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,170 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Among 9 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $127’s average target is 70.74% above currents $74.38 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 18 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 15. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Needham maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 6. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 4,320 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1.19 million shares. 2.75 million are held by State Street. State Common Retirement Fund owns 223,363 shares. Artal Group Sa reported 450,000 shares. Regions Financial owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridger Limited Liability holds 4.6% or 622,450 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc has 0.99% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 987,770 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 49,688 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 58,108 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tobam, France-based fund reported 116,202 shares. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.