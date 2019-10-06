5N Plus Inc. (VNP) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Position

Analysts expect 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. T_VNP’s profit would be $3.33 million giving it 13.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, 5N Plus Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 2,387 shares traded. 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) stake by 52.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv analyzed 12,472 shares as Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)'s stock rose 68.01%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 11,468 shares with $466,000 value, down from 23,940 last quarter. Anika Therapeutics Inc now has $799.36 million valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 146,196 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500.

More recent 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metal and chemical products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $174.19 million. It operates through two divisions, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The Electronic Materials segment makes and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in various electronic applications, as well as provides recycling services.

More notable recent Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anika to Showcase Joint Preservation and Restoration Portfolio at the 2019 World Congress of the International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies With Positive Earnings Growth Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anika Commences U.S. Commercial Launch of TACTOSET Bone Repair Therapy Under Its New U.S. Hybrid Commercial Model – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv increased Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) stake by 64,767 shares to 263,694 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 3,379 shares and now owns 17,671 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.