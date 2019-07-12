58 Com (WUBA) Stock Value Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,445 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 118,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 609,485 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56)

