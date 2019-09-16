58 Com (WUBA) Stock Price Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Its Holding; First Manhattan Company Lifted Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $406,440 as Market Value Declined

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 11,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06 million, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.56 million shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56)

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matl (NYSE:MLM) by 2,200 shares to 59,766 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 11,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,736 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “58.com’s Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Financing – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.