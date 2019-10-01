58 Com (WUBA) Stake Maintained by Gmt Capital Corp; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Huntington National Bank Has Lowered Position by $459,305

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 926,150 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.58M, up from 891,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 332,535 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 49,712 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 55,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 574,346 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 99,579 shares to 185,148 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 467,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 43,159 shares to 171,985 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IEI) by 53,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (Prn) (RWO).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.01 million for 8.96 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.