58 Com (WUBA) Stake Held by Great West Life Assurance Company; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased by $64.91 Million Its Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 73,300 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 67,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 647,905 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36M, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 139,365 shares to 96,492 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,356 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).