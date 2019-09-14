58 Com (WUBA) Stake Has Upped by Dragoneer Investment Group Llc; Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Its Holding

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.50M shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 63,140 shares to 314,637 shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elastic N V by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Ativo Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% or 148,250 shares. Davis R M reported 0.69% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The California-based Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weik Mngmt invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mawer Invest Management holds 1.87 million shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 148,300 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. New England Research And Mngmt holds 0.59% or 5,167 shares. 760,229 are owned by Prudential. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca stated it has 2,132 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 7.18M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,907 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 1.79% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

