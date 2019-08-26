58 Com (WUBA) Stake Boosted by Keywise Capital Management Ltd; Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Position in Lennar (LEN) as Market Value Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 60,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 417,669 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50M, down from 478,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 1.25M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 403,293 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 39,776 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.05% or 23,862 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 176,016 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 276 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 9,792 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 1.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Davidson Kempner Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 300,000 shares. Blackrock owns 22.75M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pointstate Cap LP owns 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 57,085 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 6,688 shares in its portfolio.



Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 10,517 shares to 47,717 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 17,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.05 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)