58.Com (WUBA) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Stake; Bloombergsen Upped Its Holding in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by $606,042

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 98,410 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 371,879 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 290,851 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Earnings Preview: Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "ECPG vs. FCFS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Encore Capital Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7 – GlobeNewswire" published on October 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th – Nasdaq" with publication date: September 04, 2019.