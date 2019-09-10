58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Its Position; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $2.98 Million; Market Value Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 385,207 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 80.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 76,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 170,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.45 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. It is down 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares to 593,205 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,887 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 13,830 shares to 75,212 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,888 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).