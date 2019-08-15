58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $2.28 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.19. About 12.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.98 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 192,352 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callan Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratos Wealth Prns holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 229,803 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,060 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 313,028 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 134,910 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability New York reported 29,165 shares stake. Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Limited Com owns 282,181 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J Communication Ltd Liability invested in 0.66% or 53,188 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harris Assoc Lp holds 1.34% or 3.86 million shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 727,714 shares stake.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $26.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).