58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised Position by $355,875 as Share Value Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Has Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $401,360

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 754,626 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 5,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 113,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 108,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 19,655 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 89,275 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,971 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,562 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).