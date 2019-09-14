58.Com (WUBA) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Holding by $7.62 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Founders Financial Securities Has Raised Position by $411,502

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 122,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.60M, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.55 million shares traded or 85.46% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “58.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 5,476 shares to 90,066 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,896 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 21,081 shares to 298,445 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).