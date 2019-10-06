58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Upped Its Position by $20.38 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Holding by $5.60 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 675,421 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 73,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 826,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.34M, down from 900,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 133,000 shares to 185,410 shares, valued at $40.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 177,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 37,587 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 38,401 shares. The Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Lc has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 4.83% or 926,202 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 528,006 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coho Prtn Ltd holds 22,545 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 1.18% or 43,431 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pure Financial Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 69,883 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 26.76M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc accumulated 3.67 million shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,465 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).