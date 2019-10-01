58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding; As Globalscape (GSB) Stock Rose, Holder Perritt Capital Management Trimmed by $400,000 Its Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Globalscape Inc (GSB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 90.78% . The institutional investor held 110,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globalscape Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 59,529 shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) has risen 300.69% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Updates Status of Audit Committee Investigation, Financial Statement Audit and Legal Proceedings; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJS COULD BE MATERIAL; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS 2017 NET WILL BE LOWER THAN YR AGO ON FEES; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in GlobalSCAPE; 10/05/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – NET INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2016; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlobalSCAPE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSB); 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – CANNOT AT THIS TIME PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF INDIVIDUAL OR NET EFFECT OF REVIEW AND INDEPENDENT AUDIT FOR ANY GIVEN PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE STATUS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE INVESTIGATION

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 444,979 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:GENC) by 24,678 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Globalscape posts improved first-quarter earnings – San Antonio Business Journal” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Karen Young Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at GlobalSCAPE – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CIO Bulletin Names Globalscape One of the 30 Most Valuable Companies to Watch in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GlobalSCAPE Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GlobalSCAPE, Inc. and Ponemon Study Finds Data Protection Non-Compliance Expenses Up 45 Percent, Costing an Average $14 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2017.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares to 448,465 shares, valued at $86.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 6.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).