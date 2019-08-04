58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Upped Its Holding by $3.98 Million; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Price Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Boosted by $953,700 Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 823,808 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 61,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 213,385 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 152,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 1.12M shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 37,387 shares to 17,345 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 723,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares to 28,586 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands – Overvalued And Waiting For Repositioning Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands, Grubhub Tie Up to Boost On-Demand Delivery – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in March – Nasdaq” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

